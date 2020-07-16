Jack in the Box (JACK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/15/2020 – Jack in the Box was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/9/2020 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/2/2020 – Jack in the Box was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/25/2020 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $84.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2020 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $75.00 to $89.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/26/2020 – Jack in the Box was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

NASDAQ JACK traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.38. 295,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,068. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.23 and its 200-day moving average is $66.28. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $93.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Jack in the Box Inc alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $216.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.07 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 5.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 700 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,527. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $105,000.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.