Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Shares Gap Down to $0.63

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.62, but opened at $0.63. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 1,806,367 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 538.90% and a negative net margin of 755.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Jaguar Health Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 80,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Jaguar Health at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

