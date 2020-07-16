Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AOWDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of AO World in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AO World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Get AO World alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AOWDF remained flat at $$1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares. AO World has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $825.82 million, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.