John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,523 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 370.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. stock opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

