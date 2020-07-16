John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDGJF. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Tuesday.

WDGJF stock remained flat at $$2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

