John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDGJF. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Tuesday.

WDGJF stock remained flat at $$2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

