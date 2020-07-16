Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Receives “Outperform” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their outperform rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

JNJ has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $148.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $390.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.88. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 549.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 35,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

