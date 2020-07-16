Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.75-7.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $81.0-82.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.70 billion.Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.75-7.95 EPS.

JNJ stock opened at $148.26 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $390.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

