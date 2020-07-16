Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Receives $22.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KALA. ValuEngine raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 65,576 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $6,917,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 139.7% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,874,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

KALA stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 12.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a market cap of $604.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.34.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.08% and a negative net margin of 1,578.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

