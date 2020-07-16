Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KSU shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.08. 46,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,089. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.40. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 20.11%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

In related news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $44,145.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,495.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $436,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,643.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 380.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 87,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 69,266 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.7% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 69,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 60.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 901,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,615,000 after acquiring an additional 339,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.