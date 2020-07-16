KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KDDI Corporation is a comprehensive communications company offering both fixed-line and mobile communications services. For individual customers, KDDI offers its mobile communications and fixed-line communications like broadband Internet/telephone services under the brand name au. For business clients, KDDI provides all services in the Information and Communication Technology realm, from Fixed Mobile Convergence networks to data centers, applications, and security strategies. KDDI Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KDDIY. ValuEngine lowered KDDI CORP/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank raised KDDI CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised KDDI CORP/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of KDDIY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.62. 78,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.17. KDDI CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.72.

KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. KDDI CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 12.22%. Research analysts predict that KDDI CORP/ADR will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au brand; MVNO services; and fixed-line services, including FTTH services under the au Hikari brand, as well as CATV and other services.

