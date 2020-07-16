Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$3.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$2.25.

KEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kelt Exploration has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.21.

TSE:KEL opened at C$1.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$0.67 and a one year high of C$5.00. The company has a market cap of $324.89 million and a PE ratio of -4.17.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$70.92 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

