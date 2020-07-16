Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

Get Kemper alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,958,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kemper by 30.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,895,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,988,000 after purchasing an additional 445,736 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Kemper by 3.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,629,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,199,000 after purchasing an additional 57,623 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in Kemper by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,049,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Kemper by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,047,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,212,000 after purchasing an additional 614,664 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMPR traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $78.60. 184,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,028. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kemper has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $89.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.37.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Kemper’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.