Kempner Capital Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,774 shares during the quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,518.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after buying an additional 130,599 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Capital One Financial by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 15,063 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $882,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COF traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,452. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.65. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.