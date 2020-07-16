Kempner Capital Management Inc. Sells 464 Shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Honda Motor makes up 3.3% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HMC. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 50.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Honda Motor by 1.4% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 47,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE HMC traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $26.41. The company had a trading volume of 571,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.92.
HMC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honda Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.
About Honda Motor
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.
