Kempner Capital Management Inc. Sells 464 Shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Honda Motor makes up 3.3% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HMC. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 50.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Honda Motor by 1.4% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 47,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HMC traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $26.41. The company had a trading volume of 571,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.44). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $3,458.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3,317.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($7.40) earnings per share. Honda Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HMC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honda Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

