KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

PPRUY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get KERING S A/ADR alerts:

PPRUY traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.10. 28,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,215. KERING S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $67.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for KERING S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KERING S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.