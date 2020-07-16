Kilo Goldmines (CVE:KGL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.02

Kilo Goldmines Ltd (CVE:KGL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,063.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of $848,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -1.00.

Kilo Goldmines Company Profile (CVE:KGL)

Kilo Goldmines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It explores for gold and iron deposits. The company's flagship property is the Somituri project, which consists of six exploitation licences covering an area of approximately 361 square kilometers of the Ngayu Archaean Greenstone Belt in Oriental Province.

