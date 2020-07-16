Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Stake Raised by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 138.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.90. The stock had a trading volume of 648,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,719. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.55. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

