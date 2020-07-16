Kin (KIN) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 16th. Kin has a market cap of $11.52 million and approximately $449,201.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, OTCBTC, Mercatox and CoinFalcon. In the last seven days, Kin has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.03 or 0.01898250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00089841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00185270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001006 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin was first traded on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OTCBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network, DDEX, Mercatox, YoBit, CoinFalcon, Fatbtc, HitBTC, Allbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

