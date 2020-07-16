Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.18

Shares of Kingold Jewelry Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.18 and traded as low as $0.50. Kingold Jewelry shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 473,400 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17.

About Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI)

Kingold Jewelry, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company sells its products to wholesalers and retailers under the Kingold brand.

