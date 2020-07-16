Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. William Blair raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, EVP Ann Marie Marson sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,707,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total value of $161,661.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,957,363.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,940 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,668 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,961. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 71.66 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.21. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $80.93 and a 1 year high of $162.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.35 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

