Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$62.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$58.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded down C$0.23 on Friday, hitting C$61.00. 723,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.51. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of C$25.67 and a 52 week high of C$67.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$52.06.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$744.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$737.99 million. Research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.7500002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

