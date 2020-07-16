KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.43-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.08.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 329.54 and a current ratio of 329.54. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $874.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.99%.

In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee acquired 7,920 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $120,938.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 225,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,690.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

