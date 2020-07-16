Klepierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Klepierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Klepierre from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Klepierre from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Klepierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

KLPEF traded down $3.20 on Friday, hitting $15.03. 4,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576. Klepierre has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $37.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.05.

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.

