Klepierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Klepierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Klepierre from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Klepierre from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Klepierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.
KLPEF traded down $3.20 on Friday, hitting $15.03. 4,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576. Klepierre has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $37.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.05.
Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.
