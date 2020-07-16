Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Konami Corporation and its subsidiaries produce and market game software for home video game systems, character products such as playing cards, amusement arcade games, and gaming machines. They also operate health and fitness club facilities, and have a dominant market share in the Japanese market. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Konami from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Konami stock remained flat at $$31.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677. Konami has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average is $34.65.

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

