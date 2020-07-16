Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) COO Sells $528,513.81 in Stock

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 15,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $528,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 324,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,805,019.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE KR traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.69. 5,912,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,081,495. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Kroger Co has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kroger by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. CSFB upped their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.77.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

