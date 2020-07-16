Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Stock Holdings Lessened by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Kroger by 565.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Kroger by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kroger news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at $99,026,467.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 15,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $528,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 324,183 shares in the company, valued at $10,805,019.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,838 shares of company stock worth $5,205,274. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

KR stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,321,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,081,495. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.77.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

