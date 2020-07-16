Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Acquired by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

LAMR traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.92. 353,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,766. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.67 and a 200 day moving average of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $406.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,127,440.00. Company insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAMR. BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.