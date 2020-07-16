Lanxess AG (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lanxess AG (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

LNXSF has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lanxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Warburg Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Lanxess to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of LNXSF stock remained flat at $$55.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022. Lanxess has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $71.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.04.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

