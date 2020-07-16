Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.04

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.04 and traded as low as $10.84. Lendlease Group shares last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 3,169,382 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.75, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$14.00.

In other Lendlease Group news, insider Philip Coffey acquired 4,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$11.68 ($8.00) per share, with a total value of A$49,990.40 ($34,240.00). Also, insider Colin Carter acquired 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$9.80 ($6.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,997.80 ($20,546.44). Insiders purchased a total of 53,345 shares of company stock valued at $607,880 in the last 90 days.

LendLease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Development, Construction, and Investments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

