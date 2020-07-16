LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Acquired by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 63.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in LHC Group by 4,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHCG opened at $185.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.54. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $185.53.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.41 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.60.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

