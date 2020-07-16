LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the quarter. LHC Group accounts for 2.6% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,773,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $248,586,000 after purchasing an additional 555,729 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,576,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1,245.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,186,000 after buying an additional 212,511 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter valued at $29,793,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,354,589 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $750,712,000 after buying an additional 204,308 shares in the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LHCG. Benchmark upped their price target on LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.60.

LHC Group stock traded up $6.06 on Wednesday, reaching $184.49. 15,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,991. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $185.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.33.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.41 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

