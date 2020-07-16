LHT Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. LHT has a total market capitalization of $866,501.57 and $87.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LHT has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002513 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000293 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LHT’s official website is usdx.cash . The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and Alterdice. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

