Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives $47.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LSXMA shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $67,944.00. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $36,668.00. Insiders have sold 502,930 shares of company stock valued at $18,209,612 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 45.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. 28.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSXMA traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.73. 49,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,015. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

