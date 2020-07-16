LikeCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $550.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $550.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00046026 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $458.29 or 0.04995929 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002963 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017416 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00055030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00033133 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,006,054,130 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,232,268 tokens. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

