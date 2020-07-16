Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex, YoBit, HitBTC and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $43,133.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.37 or 0.01858042 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006677 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000126 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,122.28 or 1.00074717 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 683,191,575 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, YoBit, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and Braziliex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.