Livenodes (LNO) Market Cap Hits $9,050.58

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Livenodes has a total market capitalization of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Livenodes coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and CoinExchange. In the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00477884 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00027787 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014723 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000133 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004765 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003411 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013541 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000257 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Livenodes