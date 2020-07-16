Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,126 shares of company stock worth $53,035,109 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $312.51 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $324.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LULU. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $197.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.84.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.