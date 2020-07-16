Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Shares Gap Up to $17.20

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.17, but opened at $17.20. Lumber Liquidators shares last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 999,791 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have commented on LL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.
The stock has a market cap of $494.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
In other Lumber Liquidators news, CEO Charles E. Tyson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 448,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.
Lumber Liquidators Company Profile (NYSE:LL)
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
