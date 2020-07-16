Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Shares Gap Up to $17.20

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.17, but opened at $17.20. Lumber Liquidators shares last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 999,791 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on LL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

The stock has a market cap of $494.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $267.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.43 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, CEO Charles E. Tyson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 448,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

