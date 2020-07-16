Maecenas Price Down 18.3% Over Last 7 Days (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, Maecenas has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Maecenas token can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Maecenas has a total market cap of $404,125.84 and $2,153.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.99 or 0.01950269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00092504 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00190757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001016 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000206 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 88.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas’ launch date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,588,204 tokens. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.