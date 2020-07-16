Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Bought by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of MMP traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $42.14. 827,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,491. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.37. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The company had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $563,010.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $853,990.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

