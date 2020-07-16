Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.33

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.33 and traded as low as $8.37. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 870 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31.

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Magyar Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,920 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 41,508 shares during the quarter. Magyar Bancorp comprises approximately 2.4% of M3F Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. M3F Inc. owned about 6.32% of Magyar Bancorp worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

About Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services to families and businesses in New Jersey, the United States. Its product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.