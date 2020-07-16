Maincoin (MNC) Price Hits $0.0059 on Top Exchanges

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Maincoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. During the last week, Maincoin has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. Maincoin has a market cap of $1.83 million and $11,275.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045999 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.33 or 0.04993471 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002916 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017460 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00055023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00033157 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

MNC is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 309,206,348 tokens. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B, Mercatox, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

