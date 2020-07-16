Maker (MKR) Trading 1.8% Lower This Week

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 16th. Over the last week, Maker has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Maker token can now be bought for about $448.30 or 0.04918045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Gate.io, CoinMex and Kyber Network. Maker has a total market capitalization of $450.80 million and $6.05 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045950 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002711 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002742 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00055614 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00017198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00032576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002463 BTC.

About Maker

Maker is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,577 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinMex, IDEX, Kyber Network, DDEX, Bibox, Gate.io, Kucoin, OasisDEX, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, GOPAX, BitMart and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

