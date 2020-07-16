McChip Resources (CVE:MCS) Stock Price Up 9.8%

McChip Resources Inc (CVE:MCS)’s share price rose 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45, approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and a PE ratio of -1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.14.

McChip Resources (CVE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($1.70) million during the quarter.

McChip Resources Inc operates in the natural resource industry in Canada. The company invests in petroleum interests in Western Canada, as well as direct and indirect interests in minerals. It holds a 100% working interest in 4,147 acres and a 50% working interest in 240 acres in the Rocainville Area located in south eastern Saskatchewan.

