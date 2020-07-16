MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $17,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 88.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $190.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,764. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.37. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $112.22 and a 1-year high of $189.83.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is 46.36%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.20.

In other news, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $453,025.00. Also, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total transaction of $4,468,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,408 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,479. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

