Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 5,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% during the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.4% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.28. 2,646,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,663,123. The company has a market capitalization of $141.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.82.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

