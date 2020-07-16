Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,226,000 after purchasing an additional 64,956 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Investments increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16,096.3% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 4,373 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD opened at $191.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.46. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.82.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.