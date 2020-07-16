McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th.

McGrath RentCorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. McGrath RentCorp has a payout ratio of 55.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $53.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $44.32 and a one year high of $83.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.09.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $129.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McGrath RentCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

