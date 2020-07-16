Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $97.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.24. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.