Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 80.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,245 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Medtronic by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 11,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.53.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,263,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,495,224. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.34. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $130.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

